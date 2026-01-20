Homeowner baffled after getting shocking ultimatum from HOA: 'Never about facts'

"It violates the spirit of their rules."

A homeowner took to Reddit for advice about a dispute with their homeowners association over how a personal vehicle should be classified.

The thread on r/retrobikes sparked a lively discussion. The original poster explained they had purchased an electric bike for recreation and commuting. The problem was that the association argued the vehicle in question violated its no-motorcycle policy.

The poster argued that because the bike has pedals and is electric, "it's an e-bike, which should be fine."

However, they suggested its "aggressive" look and speed have spooked the community organization.

"The HOA board has decided it violates the spirit of their rules even if not the letter," the original poster noted.

The post ends with a request for advice about their options and an observation that "this has stopped being about facts and become about community politics."

The post outlines a key problem some homeowners face when they try to make energy-efficient upgrades or more sustainable transport options: the whims of an HOA. As frustrating as it can be, there are legal avenues to press your case without causing undue friction.

The comments were somewhat divided. Some expressed sympathy for the homeowner's difficulties, while others didn't accept the poster's premise of the bike's classification.

One said, "HOA is never about facts. Even if you lawyer up and prove them wrong, they will simply move the goalpost by changing the bylaws to ban electric bicycles too."

Another asked, "What do registration and insurance say it is? HOA would have to abide by the (local/state/country) legal definition of a motorcycle."

"Don't pretend it is an electric bicycle, even if you put some kind of pedal kit on it," said a less sympathetic commenter, "The legal gray area and possible inability to use it locally is the risk you run buying one of these."

Another didn't buy the poster's side of the story but also questioned the HOA's logic.

"To me, it's a motorcycle, but the HOA needs to explain what's wrong with having a motorcycle," they said. "Speed has nothing to do with it … because everyone in the neighborhood has a car or truck."

