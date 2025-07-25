Homeowner outraged after HOA creates dangerous situation in neighborhood street: 'A death trap'

"They went for cheap, when you do that you get cheap."

One Redditor put their homeowners association on blast for creating dangerous conditions for residents and taking their money in the process.

The saga was rehashed in the r/f***HOA subreddit. According to the Redditor, the HOA hired workers to repair water leaks that had been occurring for months. However, the repair caused significant damage to the road, which the OP had called "a death trap."

"To add insult to injury, they hired a cheap dude in a van who showed up with a few bags of asphalt, covered the visible holes, didn't address the actual sinkhole, and dipped as fast as he pulled in," the OP wrote.

The OP stated that the initial repair caused even more leaks, prompting the HOA to shut off the water for extended periods. To resolve the issues, the HOA presented two options for neighbors to vote on at the end of the year. They can either double their monthly rates or pay a special assessment.

Roughly 74 million people in the United States live in HOA communities. HOA restrictions can prevent homeowners from saving money and making eco-friendly updates to their homes, like adding rooftop solar panels or installing native plant lawns. Delaying the progress can have negative impacts on homeowners and the environment.

For instance, installing solar panels can significantly reduce the cost of energy. EnergySage offers a free service that enables homeowners to compare quotes from local installers and potentially save up to $10,000 on solar installations. Plus, there's the added benefit of reducing heat-trapping pollution and water consumption by switching to solar.

Homeowners looking to make eco-friendly upgrades to their homes can potentially work with their HOA to change the established rules.

As for the Reddit post, commenters were appalled but not surprised by the actions taken by the HOA.

"Lol the one time an HOA is actually potentially useful, they **** it up by going cheap," another commenter wrote.

