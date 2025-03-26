Homeowner seeks money-saving tips on appliance upgrade after water heater springs leak: 'In my state, it's a $650-750 instant rebate'

A homeowner was looking to upgrade their water heater after their current one sprung a leak and asked Reddit about switching to a heat pump model.

Posting in the r/heatpumps subreddit, they said they were debating between the 80- and 74-gallon tank sizes and were curious which sizes and models were eligible for tax rebates.

Heat pump water heaters are a great way to save money and help protect the environment while also keeping your house safe from methane and carbon monoxide.

Cala's smart heat pump water heaters are a fantastic option. They are highly customizable and can help you save money each month on your heating bill, thanks to their unique technology that heats water when it's cheapest to do so while also monitoring your water usage to ensure you always have hot water when you need it.

Most heat pump water heaters are eligible for a federal rebate from the Inflation Reduction Act, but it's important to act quickly to get those savings. President Trump has said he plans to do away with the IRA and its benefits, but doing so would require an act of Congress. If you want to capitalize, the sooner the better.

Commenters in this case were quick to come to the poster's aid.

"Not sure what state you're in, but for one person a 50 gallon should be great," one said. "I have one for my wife and daughter, and no problems as long as you don't [do] multiple things at once like laundry and shower at the same time. I keep It on energy saver and It works great. In my state, it's a $650-750 instant rebate, and the tax credit only equals out to a couple hundred dollars but is still worth It."

"Go to Lowe's, get the AO Smith 66 gallon version, check local utility for rebates," said another. "Definitely qualified for FTC."

Another commenter reminded them to make sure their room would work with the system.

"Also double check the room you're installing it in has enough air volume to meet the installation requirements (or that you can duct it or install a louvered door to meet the requirements)," they said.

