Homeowner provides honest thoughts after installing trendy heat pump amid frigid winter: 'It's 20 degrees [Fahrenheit] here'

One Vermont homeowner was over the moon after installing a six-ton heat pump that kept their home cozy and warm during freezing temperatures.

The Redditor posted the details to the "r/heatpumps" forum, explaining how their MBTEK system performed in challenging conditions.

"It's 20 degrees [Fahrenheit] here in [VT] right now, and it heated up my slab and the basement (radiant) to 70 degrees in about 12 hours," they wrote. (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear)

Their system features a flow sensor that automatically activates the compressor when fluid passes through it, eliminating the need for manual startup procedures. The original poster also explained that their setup includes four radiant heating zones, two fan coils for heating and cooling, a buffer tank, and domestic hot water heated directly by the unit.





Modern heat pumps operate efficiently even during the harsh winter months, delivering consistent comfort and coziness without the painful expenses of traditional heating methods. TCD's HVAC Explorer helps you learn about green, cost-saving options, enabling you to save up to 50% on energy bills with a sleek new system.

Fellow heat pump enthusiasts were quick to praise the OP's installation.

"It looks great! That's quite a large system. Must have a big house to heat," said one commenter.

"Love to see it!" added another.

