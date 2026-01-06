Homeowner opens up about experience with a heat pump HVAC after temperatures dropped below 0: 'Today it was [-9]'

A Canadian homeowner shared their impressions about how a newly installed heat pump HVAC system handled a cold New Brunswick winter.

In a thread posted on r/heatpumps, they explained they'd had the Moovair system for a week and were pleased by its performance. "It will be interesting to see how it handles the colder days," the person wrote. "Today it was minus-9 and it purred along quietly without issue. I can't even hear it running."

A heat pump differs from a traditional HVAC system in how it operates. Unlike a furnace, which generates heat by burning fuel such as oil or gas, a heat pump transfers heat between a house and ambient air. It can work in reverse to cool a home in the summer.

This process saves a huge amount of energy: up to 75% when compared to older systems, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Since the biggest energy expenditure for homes comes from heating and cooling, a heat pump's energy efficiency amounts to serious savings, especially when energy prices outpace inflation.





Responses to the post mirrored the homeowner's positive experience.

"My Moovair handled the polar vortex last February just fine," one commenter said. "Didn't even use the aux heat panels, so I'm sure you'll be fine!"

Another noted their energy use plummeted, writing: "I'm going from 20,000kw to just under 15,000kw of annual usage. Performance-wise, I've had no problems with a Honeywell T10 pro thermostat. … You won't regret your decision."

