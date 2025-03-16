Driver sparks outrage with photo of absurd vehicle creating dangerous conditions: 'I am going to be sick'

Hummers may no longer be in fashion, but unfortunately, big trucks, in general, still very much are.

A recent post in the r/F***cars subreddit reposted a picture from an Australia subreddit of a GMC truck so big and wide that it literally took up space in a second lane on the road.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I am going to be sick," the caption read. "What the f*** is that."

A simple and fundamental question remains here — why is it legal in any country for a driver to modify their car in such a way that it will functionally crowd out other vehicles and potentially cause more accidents as a result?

It is driver entitlement and indulgence like this that turn people off from driving and car culture in general, among other reasons.

Thankfully, though, fewer cars on the road is an encouraging trend in the long run. Living car-free can save people thousands of dollars yearly and, of course, minimize our individual carbon footprints.

Of course, it's impractical to expect or hope for an immediate mass movement away from cars, at least in the United States. The world's largest transportation polluter by a mile, the U.S. has many cities that are largely constructed to be as car-friendly as possible, to the point where only a few have robust public transit alternatives. But improvements are potentially on the horizon for subways and buses as well as improved accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The reaction from commenters to this monstrosity of a vehicle was universally negative.

"It's called 'insecurity' I believe," one user joked.

"It is an emotional support vehicle," another cracked.

A third post recalled the sentiment behind a recent meme famous for parodying oblivious whiners: "This guy probably complains about gas prices and not being able to find parking all the time."

