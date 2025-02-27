Concerned parent searches for advice after kitchen appliance sparks serious health concerns: 'I wouldn't want to make them sick'

"If you have the money for it, induction is fantastic to cook with."

A concerned parent's Reddit post about gas stoves sparked discussions about indoor air quality and children's health.

The post, which appeared in the r/ScienceBasedParenting community, includes questions about cooking with gas around kids.

The Reddit user, self-described as "Ina Garten and Julia Child obsessed," asked about scientific evidence linking gas stoves to health problems.

"I have three young children. I wouldn't want to make them sick," they wrote, noting their emotional connection to cooking with gas.

Their question struck a chord with other parents in the community, who shared research-backed responses about indoor pollution from gas appliances.

One commenter explained, "Yeah, burning hydrocarbons on-site is pretty bad for local air quality. Gas stoves are the worst because they burn directly inside the house (as opposed to a gas water heater or furnace which vents outside, as long as everything is configured and is working properly)."

If you're considering taking advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act, doing so sooner rather than later may save you thousands, as President Trump has stated he plans on eliminating these incentives to reduce government spending, though this would require a congressional act. Either way, the future of these rebates is uncertain, and the only guaranteed way to take advantage is to do so before it's too late.

Another Reddit user backed up the benefits of foregoing gas stoves: "If you have the money for it, induction is fantastic to cook with. Your temperature control can be just as responsive as gas. Depending on the source of your electricity, a lot more climate friendly, too."

A residential energy advisor chimed in with professional insight: "I work as a residential energy advisor and the fundamental component of this is building science and how it affects comfort, efficiency, and occupant health. I absolutely would not put a gas stove in my house."

