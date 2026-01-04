Mom sparks heated debate after pointing out the health risks of super-popular gas stoves: 'With all the studies … have you made the switch?'

A group of mothers on Reddit who were looking for the healthiest options for their families recently had an in-depth discussion about replacing their gas stoves due to concerns about air pollution.

One mom kicked off the discussion. "With all the studies coming out, have you made the switch? It's pretty damning," she said.

While some commenters were skeptical, others provided sources to back up the original poster's concerns, and the OP also jumped in with additional support. "There are a ton of studies out, just Google 'gas stove health risks' — I love gas, but even I am like, 'might be time to make the switch,'" she said before linking to a Stanford news story on the issue.

If you're looking for a way to escape the dangers of gas stoves, the ideal upgrade is induction. An induction cooktop is a simple, affordable solution that runs on electricity. Not only does it heat food more quickly and save you money as you use it, but you can also get up to $840 off purchase and installation costs, thanks to federal incentives.

If you aren't in the market for a major kitchen renovation because you are renting or don't have the budget, another option is to buy a smaller, plug-in induction burner for your countertop. They are an affordable choice for most households, starting at only $50.

You can lower the cost of cooking at home and bring your electricity bill to as little as $0 by installing solar panels. Save up to $10,000 on this project through the trusted partners found in TCD's Solar Explorer.

One partner, Palmetto, offers a $0-down subscription option called LightReach that can reduce your utility rate by up to 20%. Another partner, EnergySage, offers tools to help you take advantage of incentives available in your area for solar purchases, find competitive bids curated by its expert service, and connect with local installers.

