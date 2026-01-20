Homeowner stunned after receiving his first gas bill 'in years': 'Where are you where the gas costs that much?'

After receiving an astronomical gas heating bill, one homeowner expressed gratitude for efficient and affordable heat pumps.

The homeowner shared their gas bill in the r/heatpumps subreddit, explaining that their heat pump had recently failed under warranty. In the span of just two and a half weeks, the homeowner's "first natural gas heating bill in years" amounted to more than $275.

Photo Credit: Reddit

After receiving the shocking bill, the homeowner said they were grateful to have their heat pump repaired.

"Back up and running now, but so glad to be powering our heating with cheap sunshine and not super expensive to mine and refine and pipe gas!" the homeowner wrote.





Upgrading your heating and cooling system is a great way to save money on your utility bills. According to ABC News, energy bills in the United States spiked by 13% in 2025.

Investing in efficient HVACs can help protect yourself against rising energy prices. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help homeowners understand their HVAC options and save up to 50% on their energy bills with new, efficient HVACs.

As for the Reddit post, commenters in the r/heatpumps subreddit were appalled by how much homeowners are paying for gas.

"Oh wow, where are you where the gas costs that much?" one commenter asked.

"That's an absurd price for NG," another commenter wrote. "Positively insane."

Per the U.S. Department of Energy, the right heat pump can save homeowners, like the Reddit user, hundreds of dollars every year.

