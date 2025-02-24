Homeowner desperate for advice after discovering major problem with new tree: 'You care enough to fix it'

"Given what we know about tree development, staking can weaken a tree."

A new homeowner sought advice from their Reddit community about their new tree but discovered another issue to fix.

The homeowner shared a photo in the r/arborists subreddit and asked, "Do I need to reposition the stakes?"

The image shows a small, thin tree with two stakes and mulch surrounding it.

Most of the time, stakes are not needed. The Seattle government website states that "given what we know about tree development, staking can weaken a tree."

Staking a tree can delay root and trunk development, and trees that are staked improperly can also be damaged.

When staking is needed, it can be beneficial if done correctly.

The website said, "Staking can help a tree stand while the roots are established."

While the homeowner inquired about the tree's stakes, most Redditors focused on the mulch volcano around the tree.

If you look at the photo, you can see mulch piled all around the tree. This is called volcano mulching, and it's bad for your tree.

According to Russell Tree Experts, volcano mulching is terrible because it makes it difficult for the roots to get oxygen. This can cause girdling roots, where roots wrap around the tree in search of oxygen.

While rewilding your yard may take some upfront effort, it can be very rewarding. You can create a beautiful yard, and it can save you money and time on water, pesticides, and fertilizers since it requires less.

Native plants have adapted to their location, which is why they require less water, pesticides, and fertilizers. You'll need to check what plants are native to your area. You can do that with native plant finder tools.

Native plants also attract pollinators, which are vital to the ecosystem. Pollinators include bees, butterflies, bats, and hummingbirds. They hop from plant to plant, pollinating and enabling them to reproduce.

This process is essential for the food humans eat. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of the 1,400 crops grown globally for food and plant-based products require pollination.

Redditors shared a lot of advice and encouragement in the comments.

One user said, "You care enough to fix it!"

Another shared their experience: "Fixed all of it last spring, and this year it leafed out stronger than it ever has."

