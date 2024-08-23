  • Home Home

Homeowner shares beautiful photos after transforming 'hell strip' into luscious garden: 'What an excellent use of otherwise wasted space'

"It looks amazing."

by Alyssa Ochs
In a viral Reddit post, one homeowner shared an inspiring idea for what to plant in a "hell strip." 

The Reddit user explained, "A hell strip is a common name for an area between the side walk and street that is sometimes hard to grow anything on. Mine is between our garage and our neighbor's garage."

In a post to r/NativePlantGardening, the homeowner shared photos of vibrant yellow, pink, purple, orange, and white flowers that pollinating insects absolutely love.

"This has been a work in progress the last eight years, and it's finally looking lush!" the original poster explained in the caption. "The Queen Anne's lace and common milkweed are both volunteers, but they both attract good pollinators, so I don't really care that they're there."

The homeowner didn't share photos of what the space initially looked like but wrote, "It was just nasty looking grass and boy, it was not a pretty site when I first tried to plant. Rocks, glass, it was just gross. But the natives are thriving in it!"

Although the homeowner's hell strip is small, it holds great power and potential for local pollinators. Making the most of even the tiniest spaces by growing a natural lawn can make a big difference for nearby plants and the broader ecosystem where you live.

As an added benefit, pollinator plants may even keep pests away. For example, nasturtium is a plant that's beautiful, easy to grow, and keeps away aphids, which are insects that suck the nutrients out of plants and stunt their growth. 

On top of all that, native plants require less water and maintenance, saving people time and money while helping to support the local environment. 

"What an excellent use of otherwise wasted space," one Reddit user wrote in the comments. "It looks amazing."

"It does look beautiful!" a Redditor commented. "Nice job! And nice friends you have visiting."

Another Redditor shared, "Incorporating a native bed in my front yard is one of my goals for next year! Good inspiration." 

