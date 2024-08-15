Gardener consults community after weeks without progress on seedling growth: 'It's more likely to hurt than help'

"Plastic will heat up what is underneath as soon as the sun hits it."

A Reddit gardener's quest to grow strawberries has sparked a lively discussion about sustainable planting practices.

The beginner gardener asked the r/gardening subreddit community, "Should I put plastic wrap over strawberry seeds I'm trying to plant?"

They explained their current approach: "I've been misting the seeds, no cover, giving them plenty of sunlight. No luck yet despite it being at least a couple weeks."

The original poster's intention to grow their own food is commendable, and their question opens up a broader conversation about sustainable gardening practices and lawn alternatives.

Growing native plants and edible landscapes can transform traditional lawns into vibrant, eco-friendly spaces that benefit both homeowners and the environment.

Replacing even a portion of a conventional lawn with native plants or edible gardens can lead to significant savings on water bills and reduced maintenance time. These alternatives create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which play a crucial role in protecting our food supply.

Options like native plant gardens, clover lawns, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping offer low-maintenance alternatives that support local wildlife and reduce resource consumption.

The Reddit community chimed in with helpful advice and alternatives to plastic wrap.

One user suggested, "Plastic will heat up what is underneath as soon as the sun hits it."

"It's more likely to hurt than help," they added. "I've used burlap made from jute. It stays moist longer than exposed soil."

This natural option aligns well with eco-friendly gardening practices.

Another commenter offered insight into the strawberry growing process: "Strawberry seeds can take pretty long to germinate (several weeks in some cases, even with proper cold stratifying), they tend to have lower germination rates than other common/popular plants, and their first few months they grow extremely slowly."

A third user recommended an alternative method: "I would suggest not plastic wrap but plastic containers and weight them down. Most people start strawberries by buying bare root plants then putting them in the garden."

By embracing native plants and sustainable gardening practices, homeowners can create beautiful, low-maintenance landscapes that benefit their wallets and the planet.

Whether it's growing strawberries or cultivating a native plant garden, every step towards a more sustainable yard helps build a cleaner, greener future for all.

