Dumpster diver finds unbelievable haul in trash cans behind grocery store: 'Love seeing things saved'

by Kristen Carr
Photo Credit: iStock

A dumpster diver on Reddit posted photos of a big haul that included a variety of food items they found discarded behind a grocery store.

"Very nice!!" one commenter said. "Love seeing things saved from the dump!!"

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos showed produce, snack food, organic oat milk, candy, soup, and packaged meat.

Dumpster diving is a way to save money and combat food waste by rescuing discarded items from commercial, industrial, and residential dumpsters. Grocery stores sometimes throw away food that is still edible because it doesn't meet appearance standards or because it is close to a "best by" date. Finding these items is a creative way to reduce food costs.

Dumpster divers can rescue food that is still safe to eat and reduce food waste, preventing it from ending up in landfills, where it releases pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. Just about anything can be rescued from a dumpster.

Dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, but it is not without risk; it is important to understand local trespassing laws. Food should always be thoroughly washed, and in the case of perishable items, it can be uncertain whether they have been kept at safe temperatures for consumption, so proceed with caution.

The meat in the OP's photos is a perfect example. Though they said it was cool enough outside for it to be safe, there is no telling how the meat was stored prior to being dumped. It could pose a health risk.

If dumpster diving, use gloves and a flashlight, and it is important to be cautious to avoid sharp or hazardous objects that may be in the dumpster.

Commenters were excited.

"Awesome haul!" one Redditor exclaimed.

"Where do you guys go for this?" another person asked. "I want to start. I don't wanna pay for groceries."

"I am so jealous, especially of those kind bars," someone else said. "That's a fantastic haul, OP."

