Homeowner shares nightmare situation involving oil-rich neighbors: 'Our lawyer says ... they are clearly at fault'

"They will litigate until we have no money left."

We all want to have access to safe, clean water in our homes for drinking, cooking, and washing. So imagine the frustration of finding out that not only is your water contaminated, but you also may have no real legal resources to fight back.

That's exactly what happened to a homeowner who sparked a passionate response in Reddit's r/BadNeighbors community. The homeowner wrote that they were angry because their neighbor's "excessive" property excavation resulted in a damaged sewage pipe, which contaminated their well and their home.

"They are so wealthy that our lawyer says that even though they are clearly at fault, they will litigate until we have no money left," the OP wrote. They added that they now have to haul water from town to their house rather than using the water on their property, an incredibly tiring ordeal.

This is not the first time users have taken to Reddit to express their frustration with difficult neighbors. For instance, one user created a stir on the platform when they showed the aftermath of a tree that fell on their house. They alleged their neighbor was responsible for cutting the tree's roots a few months earlier.

Another homeowner was furious with their neighbor for using weedkiller to kill trees on the border between their houses.

The frustration expressed in these posts is both palpable and understandable. It is important for us to remember that the changes and choices we make on our own land affect the properties and homeowners around us. Our ecosystem is one, regardless of how we may draw our property lines. In some cases, initiating a respectful conversation about problems involving shared environments can amend the issue — and lead to greater understanding.

Unfortunately for the OP, in this case, it seems like the damage has already been done. However, it may be some solace that commenters were overwhelmingly supportive, and one person had a practical solution that could raise awareness and help with cleanup.

"Your lawyer is probably right but my hard head would sue them anyway," one person wrote.

"Your local news media outlet might be interested in this story … you should contact the [Environmental Protection Agency] and possibly your county health board," said another.

