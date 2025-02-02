Distressed gardener pleads for help to revive struggling lemon tree: 'This is my first shot at citrus'

"Thanks everyone for the help."

A gardener took to the r/Citrus subreddit to get some advice on how to revive their dying lemon tree.

Being new to citrus gardening, they consulted experts to find a way to ensure the little tree's survival and received helpful tips on the best practices for gardening with unfamiliar plant types.

The gardener explained they watered the lemon plant once a week but that the leaves kept falling off, believing it was either not getting enough sun or was suffering from overwatering. "This is my first shot at citrus," the poster said. "I don't think I know enough."

As it turns out, it was a bit of both.

The root flare needed to be exposed, as the tree was buried too deep in the ground, making the effects of overwatering worse. The plant needed at least six hours of sun, according to one user, and a spot of fertilizer to help it grow.

"I initially used the bloom booster from Miracle Grow, then placed some container spikes into the pot (Miracle Grow), then placed espoma on top (didn't mix it in like it suggested, whoops)," the commenter said. "The espoma is slow release so I used the other two in the meantime to give it something. It is currently healthy, happy, and flowering."

With this advice, the gardener successfully revived their plant and gained additional insight into pruning plants like it properly.

"So here is the current update. Thanks everyone for the help. What I did was unbury the bottom. Miracle grow liquid and then put it under a grow light for 12-14 hours a day. Looks like it is coming back," the gardener said.

