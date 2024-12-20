Pet owner shares photo of creative repair job after cat's escape attempt from carrier: 'Looks good!'

Learning simple sewing skills and keeping a basic repair kit at home can save you a lot of money over time.

A cat owner showed off their handiwork after mending their carrier that broke as their pet made an escape.

Cats are strong-willed, as proved by this Reddit post. The owner posted two photos of the cat carrier they repaired. It had clearly been torn at the top corner by their cat. But the clever owner decided to fix the carrier using thread.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The funny caption on the post read, "Repaired my cat's carrier after his Kool-Aid Man impression on the way to the vet." Imagining this feline ramming through the carrier's walls in the style of the Kool-Aid Man is hilarious. But replacing a decent cat carrier is annoying.

OP was clever and crafty enough to avoid purchasing a brand-new carrier. Instead, they used their moderate sewing skills and whatever thread they had to save this carrier from being garbage. When people choose to repair their belongings instead of trashing them, they save money. It also allows them to hold onto items that might be sentimental, valuable, or long-loved.

This cat carrier is just one example. People have shared how to mend everything, from baskets to shoes to furniture. Learning simple sewing skills and keeping a basic repair kit at home can save you a lot of money over time.

Repairing items instead of replacing them is also wonderful for the planet. It keeps these products out of landfills, where they contribute to water, air, and soil pollution. Landfills create ammonia, sulfides, methane, carbon dioxide, and other gases that harm the planet. Plus, buying new items contributes to transportation and manufacturing pollution.

Most people in the comments praised OP's thriftiness: "Looks good! … Hope it survives another 'Kool-Aid Man impression.'" Some people offered more repair tips, like "sewing the thread to the border could prevent the repairs from failing."

One person commented, "​​Yeah, might be time for a hard-sided carrier." But OP held fast, saying, "If he does it again, we'll see," giving the carrier one more chance.

