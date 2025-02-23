Homeowner devastated after discovering developer's enormous mistake at site of new home: 'Can it be saved?'

An American homeowner took to Reddit to seek advice on what to do about a tree after their developer made a mistake.

This user took to r/arborists to point out a tree that had previously been the focal point of their front lawn — before developers buried it under six and a half feet of dirt and left it there. Now, they are wondering what the next steps should be to save it.

Photo Credit: iStock

"This tree is the focal point of my yard, just found out developer buried it under a foot and a half of dirt 6 months ago, can it be saved?" the post reads.

Unfortunately, most commenters agreed that this tree was beyond saving and that the user should consider planting a new one.

"This looks like a type of Norway maple anyway, invasive in most states. I would cut your losses and plant something native that is both beautiful to look at and beneficial to the world around you," one user recommended.

"At that depth, I would assume that all the main roots are basically dead/dying. Either the tree would put out adventitious roots from the trunk if it's capable, but I don't see any, and I assume the worst. He says leaves seem crispy, the tree may already be dead," another said, pointing out six months is enough time for most trees to show signs of stress.

Converting to a native lawn is not only a simple way to avoid developer interference like this but also to create a better local environment for your yard and community.

Native lawns are a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to manufactured lawns. Planting native plants can be better for pollinators by reducing the need to use chemicals or excessive watering. This can potentially save hundreds per year on water, fertilizer, and hours of mowing time.

This guide on planting native lawns is a great way to learn what your ideal lawn can be.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.