Gardener met with warnings after sharing plans to use problematic landscaping product: 'You will hate yourself'

A gardener took to Reddit to ask for advice on using landscape fabric to quell Bermudagrass in their yard.

"Anybody on here use white landscape fabric before?" they asked in the r/vegetablegardening subreddit. "I don't have the will to fight the Bermudagrass again this year."

While Bermudagrass is native to tropical and subtropical climates, its drought tolerance and extensive root system can make it difficult to contain, according to Pennington.

There was mixed advice on the forum: some in favor of using landscape fabric, but most were against it.

"You will hate yourself as will everyone who lives on your property after you if you install landscape fabric," one commenter said. "I strongly recommend against it."

"Landscape fabric sucks — it sheds a bunch of plastic, and the weeds always win eventually…cardboard is the way," another gardener shared.

Landscape fabric is laid in garden beds in an effort to manage weeds and can be made up of various types of materials, including linen, polyester, or even plastic. While some landscape fabrics are made of cloth that is considered better for the environment, products made of plastic can be detrimental to your garden's ecosystem.

Plastic can damage your soil's ecosystem by sealing off nutrients, air, and water, which can kill earthworms and beneficial microbes that help soil thrive. It can also release microplastics into the soil, which can eventually make its way into the local water supply.

Another gardener on Reddit went a more natural route to combat the Bermudagrass in their yard, using wood chips to retain most of the moisture and pulling the grass when it does crop up.

"To win the Bermuda war, you either have to go scorched earth or be patient and diligent," they advised.

A native plant lawn is a much better option, both for your wallet and your local ecosystem. Native plants are adapted to the local climate and soil, requiring far less water, which directly lowers water bills and saves both money and time.

Beyond economics and effort, native lawns create healthier ecosystems. They support pollinators, like bees, butterflies, and birds, which ultimately protects our food supply.

Skip the landscape fabric. Plant native, save cash, and let nature handle the weeds for a change.

