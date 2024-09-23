Proud gardener shows off yard renovation to better handle rainwater: 'I adore this so much'

"I created the garden as a 'botanical' garden and designed it according to plant sociology, so everything looks a little wild, but that is what I wanted. At the moment there are more than 350 species."

One Berlin-based homeowner recently turned to the r/landscaping subreddit to share photos of their landscaping work.

"I built this dry stone wall and fieldstone pavement last winter. Both for the first time," the poster wrote. "The paved path is designed to direct rainwater into my bog bed. I'm having so much fun with this that I'd like to build another wall, but I don't think I have any more space."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Although most posts to these types of subreddits feature the poster asking for advice, in this case, the poster seemed to just want to show off — which, to be clear, was absolutely warranted. The always-opinionated members of the subreddit couldn't find much to criticize.

"That looks really nice," one commenter wrote.

"I love it, it looks like a sweet space to exist in. Like the built in rain trough walkway. Stuff like that makes my day," another wrote.

"I adore this so much!" a third chimed in.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The Berlin gardener's work features several planet-friendly features. One is a sort of rain garden (which is apparently referred to in Germany, at least by this poster, as a "bog bed") — using landscaping techniques to make the most use of rainwater. Rain gardens can help reduce flooding, filter pollutants out of the water, and support native wildlife.

The original poster also appears to have made excellent use of native plants.

"I created the garden as a 'botanical' garden and designed it according to plant sociology, so everything looks a little wild, but that is what I wanted. At the moment there are more than 350 species," they added in the comments section.

Planting native species encourages overall ecosystem health by supporting local pollinators and allowing the harmonious thriving of various plant species that are already adapted to live together.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.