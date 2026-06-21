A dusty basement find sends band kids into detective mode over mildew, dry rot, and Dinkles

"It depends on your relation to and fear of mold."

A dusty basement discovery sent Reddit into detective mode as users debated whether one old pair of shoes was a smart secondhand score or a moldy mistake.

After one Reddit user asked whether a particularly dusty pair of shoes was salvageable, commenters quickly pointed to possible mildew, along with one unexpectedly nostalgic clue.

What's happening?

In a post on the subreddit r/ZeroWaste, the original poster wrote: "Found these in my mom's basement. They're my size and seem like good work shoes. Obviously very dusty and cat hair build up, but I think this is mold? Will it be good with a deep clean or are they trash?"

Attached to the post was a photo of the old leather pair covered in debris and cat hair.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Before the mold question took over, some readers said they knew exactly what kind of shoes they were, with one commenter saying, "These look like dinkles to me. Marching band shoes!" Several others chimed in agreeing, with one writing, "I was gonna say the same thing! Immediately thought of marching band."

The rest of the discussion centered on whether the pair was worth saving. One Reddit user summed up the split in opinion, writing, "It depends on your relation to and fear of mold. Some people would toss them immediately, others would just clean them up thoroughly and be happy about their 'new' shoes."

Why does it matter?

If a free basement find can be cleaned safely, that could mean avoiding the cost of buying a new pair of work shoes or ending up with a usable backup pair for dirty jobs.

Reusing what is already available also helps keep potentially functional items out of the trash.

At the same time, the comments showed why old storage finds can make people uneasy. Mold or mildew may not be limited to what is visible on the surface, particularly after something has been left for a long time in a damp space.

One commenter warned, "The mold hyphae is living inside the leather. Even if you clean it as soon as there is any moisture it will return. This can possibly make people sick. Personally, I would throw these away."

Commenters also raised a separate issue: materials can break down simply from age. A commenter wrote, "Just be aware, depending on how old they are they may be affected by dry rot which would make the soles crumble... wear them around the house a bit before trying to wear them out."

What can I do?

The advice in the thread was to check the shoes closely, clean them with care, and avoid depending on them right away.

A few commenters said any examination or cleanup should happen outdoors so dust or possible spores do not end up spreading through the house.

For cleaning, one person advised, "Definitely looks like mildew, but... A little white vinegar does a lot... Pull the laces out... set em in direct sunlight. I think they're at least worth trying to clean up."

Another added, "It's closet mold. You can spray with 5% white vinegar... and wipe with paper towels."

Not everyone suggested vinegar alone: some recommended scrubbing with soapy water and leaving the shoes in the sun, while another commenter said the pair could be machine-washed inside a pillowcase.

If the shoes do clean up, several commenters said to take it slowly: let them dry completely and then try wearing them only briefly before making them part of a regular rotation.

Some commenters also noted that, if they clean up well but are not a good fit, a local band kid might be happy to take a pair of Dinkles.

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