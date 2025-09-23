Homeowner met with warnings after sharing concerning yard renovation plan: 'Please reconsider'

Artificial turf might look like an easy fix for a neat, green yard, but one Reddit shows how damaging synthetic grass can be.

A homeowner took to r/GardeningAustralia to ask about the best way to edge 35-millimeter artificial turf during installation. Instead of advice on edging, though, commenters flooded the thread with warnings about the health, financial, and environmental downsides of plastic lawns.

"Please reconsider. Artificial grass is bad for the environment and your health with the microplastics it sheds," one commenter wrote, adding that the material quickly looks ratty and becomes unbearably hot in summer.

"Locally made doesn't mean much when it's maybe the second-worst thing you can do beside concreting the whole thing," another said.

While artificial grass is often marketed as low-maintenance, experts and gardeners argue it's anything but.

The plastic blades break down over time, releasing microplastics and toxic chemicals such as PFAS into the environment. Instead of avoiding weeds, homeowners often find them growing through the turf within just a few years, which means the expensive product doesn't even eliminate the need for upkeep.

On top of that, artificial turf can make outdoor spaces dangerously hot.

Unlike natural grass, which cools the area and compared to artificial turf or concrete, synthetic lawns absorb heat, worsening the heat island effect and raising temperatures around homes. It also eliminates food and habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and birds, turning once-lively yards into wastelands.



For homeowners who want an attractive, easy-care yard without the hidden costs and climate drawbacks, natural options abound. Native lawns, drought-tolerant plants, rain gardens, and xeriscaping can all cut back on mowing and watering while supporting local ecosystems.

Many commenters pushed back on the idea that artificial turf is worth the trouble.

"My apartment had it put in and it was so ugly, hot and weed ridden. I had it removed and now have a nice garden with tanbark everywhere, and my inside temps are significantly lower in summer. I loathe the artificial lawn!" one commenter said.

"If you just want to avoid mowing, please consider something other than artificial lawn. Native ground cover to provide food and habitat, even tan bark mulch, will be better," another wrote.

The message was clear: While fake turf might seem convenient, it comes at a steep cost to your wallet, your comfort, and the planet.

