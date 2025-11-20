New homeowner warned after sharing photo of troubling backyard scene: 'Is it too far gone?'

A concerned homeowner turned to the subreddit r/arborists after noticing a troubling issue with their newly planted red maple tree: a large crack running down the trunk.

"Is it too far gone?" they asked in the post. "Anything to be done?"

Fortunately, experienced arborists stepped in with practical, expert advice that could give the tree a second chance. The most important step, they explained, was to get rid of the mulch volcano.

"You must remove the tree-killing tree ring, undo the mulch volcano, and expose the root flare to be able to address any girdling roots," one arborist advised.

Others echoed that the maple's best chance of survival depended on freeing the base of the trunk and allowing the roots to breathe.

Mulch volcanoes are a common but harmful landscaping trend. They occur when mulch is piled high around the base of a tree in a cone shape. While many believe this method helps retain moisture and protect roots from pests, experts warn that it actually suffocates the tree. Mulch volcanoes trap excessive moisture, promote root rot, attract pests, and can kill even a healthy tree.

Abandoning this practice not only protects trees but can also transform the health of your garden. When root flares are properly exposed and soil is allowed to breathe, trees grow stronger and are more resilient. Their roots extend deeper and more naturally, stabilizing the surrounding soil and preventing erosion. A healthy tree develops lush foliage, sturdy branches, and vibrant seasonal colors, enhancing both the beauty and balance of the ecosystem.

A thriving tree also supports nearby plants and wildlife by improving soil fertility, providing shade, and creating a cooler garden.

Commenters offered the homeowner clear next steps.

"Get rid of the pavers, get rid of the landscape fabric, get the mulch off the trunk and try to find the root flare," one said.

With guidance from the community and a better understanding of the dangers of volcano mulching, the homeowner now knows how to revive their red maple and create a healthier, more sustainable garden.

