Widow sparks conversation over how to reuse empty pill bottles: 'They work really well'

A widow took to Reddit to ask the r/AfricanViolets community about reusing her late husband's pill bottles as containers to propagate African violet flowers from their leaves. The user explained that her husband reused pill bottles for storage.

"I know I will need to add drainage; I'm mostly wondering if the plant will come out without root damage when it's established," the original poster said.

The scoop

Redditors worked together for this hack. The OP shared what the pill bottles looked like, and a commenter said they would work just fine with drainage holes.

"Use a lighter and heat up the tip of a decent sized nail," another commenter said. "Once good and hot you can poke a hole or two in the plastic."

Another Redditor shared a photo of a fruit container from the grocery store that they reused to propagate plants. "You need to have drainage holes or they will end badly," they said. "I use recycled things like plastic strawberry/fruit punnets/containers, they work really well!"

How it's helping

Reusing is important for environmental and economic reasons. When you reuse something instead of throwing it away, it reduces the need to extract new raw materials such as water, minerals, and trees. It also keeps unnecessary waste out of landfills, which prevents further pollution. When waste rots in landfills, it emits methane, which is a large contributor to climate change.

Buying secondhand or reusing what you have is also typically cheaper than buying new items. You can even make money on old clothes or electronics.

North Carolina State Extension Solid Waste Specialist Rhonda Sherman wrote an article titled "Before you recycle, choose to reuse." While recycling is an environmentally friendly action, there are significant advantages to reusing over recycling. Reusing conserves resources and causes less pollution.

What everyone's saying

One Redditor didn't necessarily agree that a pill container would be good for propagating, but they said that pill containers "would be ideal for rooting the clippings in water before putting them in soil."

Either way, finding new uses for your items is good for both your pocketbook and the environment.

