Home cook issues PSA about proper disposal method of aerosol cans: 'I call it getting my money's worth'

In response to a request from a viewer, a home cook shared a recycling PSA that is a lot more than a load of hot air. The Redditor shared how to properly dispose of spray oil cans, and not only will the tip save trash from the landfills — it could save lives, too.

The scoop

Liz Kuhn (@lizkuhn_), a human rights and changing climate activist, shared a PSA video with her nearly 40,000 TikTok followers on how to recycle those pesky spray oil cans.

"I have a very quick recycling PSA for you that could actually save lives, aerosol containers edition," Liz opens the video.

They show a spray olive oil container, which is an aerosol container, and the kind many of us likely have in our homes. Liz goes on to explain that if your city does accept aerosol containers in the recycling — you'll have to do a little research here — you need to get rid of all of the air in it before you toss it in the bin, or it will explode.

Liz admits it's a little inconvenient to have to wait while you empty it all out, but it's worth the effort. If you don't empty it, it will go to either the recycling or trash facility full of a lot of pressurized air, and it will get crushed.

When something full of pressurized air gets crushed, Liz explains, it creates a little explosion that could hurt people and damage machinery. They say this is a fact that they only learned once they started working in recycling, but it's a really important fact to know and share.

How it's helping

Knowing how to properly recycle ensures not only the safety of processors and their machinery but also that the materials get to their intended location.

According to the EPA, American households produce nearly 300 million tons of trash per year, only about 5% of which gets recycled.

Recycling, even if it's slightly inconvenient, keeps trash out of landfills, where it produces loads of planet-warming pollution as it breaks down. If disposed of improperly, these cans will likely end up as trash instead of being recycled.

Aside from potential harm to humans and the environment, improperly disposed of waste also wreaks havoc on ecosystems and the wildlife that encounters it.

What people are saying

Many viewers commented on the post with gratitude for the information and questions, while others offered a way to avoid the cans altogether.

"I call it getting my money's worth," one said concerning the inconvenience of having to empty every last drop out of the can.

"How do you know when it's out of air?" another asked. "You'll be able to hear the air release, and when that sound stops, you're good to go!" Liz replied.

"Thanks for the PSA! It's worth getting the little sprayer pump that turns any oil into an oil sprayer. But good to know since so many things are aerosol," said a third. "I rarely use oil spray so I haven't invested in one," Liz replied, "but I'm being convinced by these comments."

