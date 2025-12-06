Bay Area realtor reveals which cost-cutting HVAC option she chose to install in her own home: 'I've wanted [it] for a long time'

A Bay Area realtor was pumped up about her new heat pump, making a video to explain why she chose this energy-efficient technology over a traditional furnace.

The video from Ellie Ridge (@ellieridgerealtor) breaks down how heat pumps work and why they're a smarter choice for homeowners looking to save money and reduce their environmental impact.

"I'm so excited. I wanted a heat pump for a long time," Ridge explained. "I've never had AC before."

@ellieridgerealtor The finished install of my heat pump, huge day for me!! Heat pumps heat and cool by moving heat from one space to another. They do this by raising and lowering the pressuring of refrigerant, pulling heat to the refrigerant which pressure it low and then releasing it when pressure is high. Simple but incredibly effective. ♬ original sound - ellieridgerealtor

Upgrading your heating and cooling systems, like Ellie, is one of the best ways to save money on utility bills and guard against rising energy costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand your options and save up to 50% on your energy costs, including no-money-down HVAC subscription options.





Ridge went on to explain the key differences between heat pumps and traditional furnaces: "A traditional furnace produces heat through the process of combustion, and it releases combustion gases as a byproduct … heat pumps, by contrast, don't produce heat at all. They heat a space by moving heat from one area to another."

The technology works by raising and lowering pressure on the refrigerant, which changes its temperature. The process pulls heat from outside air and moves it indoors during winter, then reverses to cool your house in the summer.

Ridge noted that heat pumps can also extract warmth even from extremely cold air, since heat molecules exist at nearly all temperatures.

Switching to energy-efficient appliances helps to reduce the amount of pollution that comes from our homes, contributing to a cleaner future for us all. You can use TCD's HVAC Explorer to connect with trusted partners who make upgrading affordable.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

One Explorer partner, Palmetto, can help you save up to 50% on heating and cooling costs with a more efficient system. You can get a new HVAC setup for $0 down, with subscription lease payments as low as $99 per month, enjoying worry-free comfort with 12 years of free maintenance included.

Meanwhile, several commenters expressed their appreciation of Ridge's post.

"Very good understanding of thermal energy transfer/refrigerants, you did well," said one person.

"I love my heat pump. I find the 'heat' is more comfortable than a traditional furnace," added someone else.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





