'The rats are bigger than my cats': Philadelphia neighbors say rat infestation is back

"My son goes out to work in the morning, and he's dodging rats as he goes down the driveway."

In Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood, residents say rats that were a problem last summer are showing up again, and they worry the situation could get worse as the weather warms.

People on blocks where children regularly play outside say the problem has gone beyond a simple annoyance, with rats reportedly appearing in driveways, around trash, and even inside cars.

What happened?

Neighbors told local reporters they have been seeing rats around their homes for months, with some residents blaming neglected properties and poor trash conditions that can give the animals places to nest.

As WPVI reported, complaints prompted city public health Vector Control staff to visit on April 13, and crews are expected to return.

Residents told the TV station that rats have been seen leaving burrows and moving across properties. Anne Campion Marotta, a Mayfair resident who has lived in her home for three decades, said the problem has been ongoing since January.

"We have cats, but I think the rats are bigger than my cats," she said.

"It gets my anxiety level beyond what it should be," she said. "My son goes out to work in the morning, and he's dodging rats as he goes down the driveway."

Mark Mastrangelo said the infestation has become so bad that he paved over his yard and spent hundreds of dollars on traps and poison.

"I actually have a log down in my basement of how many rats I got last year. 34. That's 34 I caught. This year I'm up to 17," he said.

Why does it matter?

Rat infestations can quickly disrupt day-to-day life, particularly in dense neighborhoods where homes, alleys, and trash storage areas are clustered close together.

Residents are worried about sanitation, safety, and the possibility that the animals could enter their homes.

Problems like this are often tied, at least in part, to human activity. Overflowing trash, poorly maintained yards, and gaps in enforcement can create ideal conditions for rats to thrive near people.

Warmer weather could make the issue more pressing, as more people, especially children, spend time outside.

What are people saying?

Mastrangelo called the situation "total aggravation. Sickening. Sad to see a neighborhood overrun by rats."

Marotta said, "I just wish there was something they could do to help us get these people to clean up their yards and driveways so they don't have a place to nest and we can finally get rid of them."

Pennsylvania State Rep. Jared Solomon said he plans to coordinate with the city and residents on the issue, adding, "We'll make sure this is taken care of."

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