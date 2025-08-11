  • Home Home

Gardener reveals step-by-step process to create nutrient-rich beds for plants: 'Just what I needed'

"Well done!"

by Sam Westmoreland
"Well done!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

A gardener took to TikTok to show people how to create nutrient-rich soil for their raised garden beds.

The scoop

TikToker The Resistance Garden (@theresistancegarden) shared a video of their process. 

@theresistancegarden How to layer raised beds from start to finish. #fyp #resistancegardening #georgiagardening #raisedbeds #zone9a #countrygarden #gardenfiller #reuse #reduce #recycle #raisedgardenbeds ♬ Takin' Care Of Business - Bachman-Turner Overdrive

First, put down a layer of cardboard on the bottom before layering logs and branches over it. Next, layer yard waste like leaves, twigs, and grass clippings over the larger wood before watering all of it thoroughly. 

Lastly, layer a mix of compost and topsoil on top of the yard waste, and you're good to go.

How it's helping

The process the gardener describes is a fantastic way to create nutritious soil. The topsoil and compost layer serves two purposes: It provides plants with an initial burst of nutrients after they're planted and creates a barrier that traps heat and moisture in the lower levels of the bed. 

Heat and moisture are crucial because they initiate the composting process in the lower layers of the raised beds. The cardboard and lawn waste will break down first, providing a second round of nutrients for your plants while also expediting the decomposition process of the larger wood. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Finally, those sticks, branches, and logs will serve as the long-term nutrient base for your raised beds, breaking down more slowly than the other layers but providing the essential food plants need to thrive.

Using this method to create nutrient-rich soil is a great way to save money on your garden beds and makes it easier to grow your own food.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved this idea. 

"I do the same thing here," said one. "Works a treat." 

"Thank you for sharing!" said another. "This is just what I needed to see before I start my new garden bed." 
"Well done!" said a third.

When do you plan to start gardening this year?

I already have 🧑‍🌾

In the next couple of weeks 🗓️

As soon as the ground thaws 🥶

Probably never 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x