Gardener reveals step-by-step process to create nutrient-rich beds for plants: 'Just what I needed'

A gardener took to TikTok to show people how to create nutrient-rich soil for their raised garden beds.

The scoop

TikToker The Resistance Garden (@theresistancegarden) shared a video of their process.

First, put down a layer of cardboard on the bottom before layering logs and branches over it. Next, layer yard waste like leaves, twigs, and grass clippings over the larger wood before watering all of it thoroughly.

Lastly, layer a mix of compost and topsoil on top of the yard waste, and you're good to go.

How it's helping

The process the gardener describes is a fantastic way to create nutritious soil. The topsoil and compost layer serves two purposes: It provides plants with an initial burst of nutrients after they're planted and creates a barrier that traps heat and moisture in the lower levels of the bed.

Heat and moisture are crucial because they initiate the composting process in the lower layers of the raised beds. The cardboard and lawn waste will break down first, providing a second round of nutrients for your plants while also expediting the decomposition process of the larger wood.

Finally, those sticks, branches, and logs will serve as the long-term nutrient base for your raised beds, breaking down more slowly than the other layers but providing the essential food plants need to thrive.

Using this method to create nutrient-rich soil is a great way to save money on your garden beds and makes it easier to grow your own food.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved this idea.

"I do the same thing here," said one. "Works a treat."

"Thank you for sharing!" said another. "This is just what I needed to see before I start my new garden bed."

"Well done!" said a third.

