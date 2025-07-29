  • Home Home

Homeowners build beautiful garden feature that serves crucial purpose: 'Made it a priority'

by Craig Gerard
"I’m trying to do the same thing!"

A yard full of native plants can be a unique and stunning feature of your home. But it also comes with a variety of unexpected environmental benefits. 

A TikTok creator recently demonstrated one such incredible benefit. 

@amanduhlynn We are in a constant drought here in Central Texas, so we've made it a priority to try to capture as much water on our land. Most of our rainfall is during storms where we get a couple inches at a time, and the land can't keep up with holding the water… so it just pools and runs off causing massive erosion. One of the ways we are trying to keep the water in the land is by utilizing rain gardens! By digging a small trench we're giving the water somewhere to pool and be absorbed into the land. We filled our rain garden with drought resistant, native plants that can last months between watering 🌼🌱 #raingarden #gardening #soilhealth ♬ Little Sparrow - Paul Alan Morris

In the video, TikToker Amanda Ramirez (@amanduhlynn) wrote, "Whenever it rains, our yard gets some intense flooding, so we decided to use rain gardens to capture some of the water." 

Amanda digs a trench and fills it with rocks, and then she surrounds the trench with native plants. 

In a caption below the video, Amanda said that since her family has to endure regular drought conditions in Central Texas, they "made it a priority" to capture as much water as possible to benefit their land. 

By capturing the little rainfall they do get, about "a couple of inches at a time," they can conserve resources, reduce erosion, and ensure vital water can be channeled to where it's needed.  

"By digging a small trench, we're giving the water somewhere to pool and be absorbed into the land," she said. "We filled our rain garden with drought-resistant, native plants that can last months between watering."

There are many benefits to rewilding your yard that extend beyond capturing rainwater. First and foremost, native gardeners save money and time on lawn maintenance, as native plants require much less upkeep. They also require significantly less water, which is beneficial for both monthly bills and the planet. 

Native plants are also naturally attractive to pollinators, the insects and small birds that keep plant life thriving. It is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one in every three bites of food we take, according to Pollinator Partnership

There are many ways to upgrade to a native lawn or rewild your yard. Buffalo grass and clover are excellent, low-maintenance ground-cover options, while xeriscaping makes use of rocks and drought-tolerant plants. Even a partial lawn replacement has its perks. 

Commenters on the post were impressed with the ingenuity. One said, "I'm trying to do the same thing!"

x