  • Home Home

Landscaping professionals show off client's newly installed solution to critical property issue: 'Working its magic'

"This is so cool!"

by Veronica Booth
"This is so cool!"

Photo Credit: Instagram

A landscaping company posted a mesmerizing video of the rain garden they created for a client with a flooding problem.

The company Luma Front Yard Farming (@lumafrontyardfarming) shared a clip of the lovely rain garden, saying it "is working its magic!!" 

"This is so cool!"
Photo Credit: Instagram
"This is so cool!"
Photo Credit: Instagram

They explained in the caption, "If you remember, my dear client had a river running down in front of her front door. We followed the flow of where the water wanted to go and kept it going down the side street!"

The caption continued: "Check out all this water filling up the ground water stores!! Gardens that benefit nature and the planet can be beautiful too!!"

A rain garden is a shallow, landscaped depression that collects and filters rainwater runoff. It moves the rain away from homes, managing the stormwater by helping it soak into the ground. They typically consist of native shrubs and flowers planted along a natural slope. 

According to the Groundwater Foundation, rain gardens can remove up to 90% of nutrients and chemicals and 80% of sediments from rainwater runoff. They help absorb roughly 30% more rainwater into the ground compared to traditional lawns

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

It's truly a brilliant landscaping technique, saving people's homes from floods. Stormwater can also overwhelm storm drains, causing backflooding, which worsens water pollution. 

The runoff is often highly polluted with dirt, chemicals, oil, bacteria, and garbage it picks up as it moves across roofs, driveways, and other solid surfaces. A substantial amount of all water pollution is created by rainwater runoff, according to the U.S. EPA.

The native plants in the rain garden filter the contaminated water and direct it toward the groundwater aquifers to enrich the soil. It's a win for homeowners, communities, and the planet. Homeowners can protect their houses from floods, and communities can effectively manage excess rainwater. 

These rain gardens also benefit the environment. The water is put to good use, and the presence of native plants creates a thriving ecosystem. Native plants support pollination and a healthy ecosystem, which also protects the human food supply. Without pollinators, countless crops would be in trouble. 

How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

Several hours a week 🧑‍🌾

One hour a week ⌛

Less than one hour ⏳

I don't have any plants 😢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

This unique garden is an effective solution that helps everyone, from homeowners to bees. Commenters loved the idea of a rain garden. 

One person exclaimed, "This is so cool!"

Another summed up the rain garden's performance perfectly: "Very nice! Slow it, spread it, sink it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x