Landscaping professionals show off client's newly installed solution to critical property issue: 'Working its magic'

A landscaping company posted a mesmerizing video of the rain garden they created for a client with a flooding problem.

The company Luma Front Yard Farming (@lumafrontyardfarming) shared a clip of the lovely rain garden, saying it "is working its magic!!"

Photo Credit: Instagram

They explained in the caption, "If you remember, my dear client had a river running down in front of her front door. We followed the flow of where the water wanted to go and kept it going down the side street!"

The caption continued: "Check out all this water filling up the ground water stores!! Gardens that benefit nature and the planet can be beautiful too!!"

A rain garden is a shallow, landscaped depression that collects and filters rainwater runoff. It moves the rain away from homes, managing the stormwater by helping it soak into the ground. They typically consist of native shrubs and flowers planted along a natural slope.

According to the Groundwater Foundation, rain gardens can remove up to 90% of nutrients and chemicals and 80% of sediments from rainwater runoff. They help absorb roughly 30% more rainwater into the ground compared to traditional lawns.

It's truly a brilliant landscaping technique, saving people's homes from floods. Stormwater can also overwhelm storm drains, causing backflooding, which worsens water pollution.

The runoff is often highly polluted with dirt, chemicals, oil, bacteria, and garbage it picks up as it moves across roofs, driveways, and other solid surfaces. A substantial amount of all water pollution is created by rainwater runoff, according to the U.S. EPA.

The native plants in the rain garden filter the contaminated water and direct it toward the groundwater aquifers to enrich the soil. It's a win for homeowners, communities, and the planet. Homeowners can protect their houses from floods, and communities can effectively manage excess rainwater.

These rain gardens also benefit the environment. The water is put to good use, and the presence of native plants creates a thriving ecosystem. Native plants support pollination and a healthy ecosystem, which also protects the human food supply. Without pollinators, countless crops would be in trouble.

This unique garden is an effective solution that helps everyone, from homeowners to bees. Commenters loved the idea of a rain garden.

One person exclaimed, "This is so cool!"

Another summed up the rain garden's performance perfectly: "Very nice! Slow it, spread it, sink it."

