Homeowner shares stunning images after finishing innovative yard feature with critical purpose: 'Looking forward to watching it in action'

A homeowner was so happy with their lawn renovation that they had to share the beautiful pictures on Facebook, and her community was in awe of the transformation.

Sara Gilbert shared the images of her new rain garden with the Master Rain Gardeners group; one of them even included a diagram of the plan. The photos show rock paths, sections of plants, and trees that truly enhance her property.

She said: "Looking forward to watching it in action!"

Rain gardens can't just look beautiful, like the one in the images; they are also beneficial, as they can help mitigate flooding by absorbing water in the soil.

Additionally, according to the Jacksonville, North Carolina, website, "rain gardens reduce polluted runoff," which can end up in local waterways or drinking water.

Rewilding your yard with native plants is another cost-effective way to create a beautiful garden and support the local ecosystem.

Native plants have adapted to the local environment, so they don't require as much water, pesticides, or fertilizers, which will save you money and time on maintenance.

They've also evolved in collaboration with local wildlife, providing food, shelter, and attracting pollinators. These pollinators include bees, hummingbirds, butterflies, and bats. They go from plant to plant pollinating them, enabling them to grow.

This pollination process is vital for the food you eat, as 80% of the 1,400 crops grown for food or plant-based products require pollination, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

While using native plants and creating a rain garden have many benefits, you don't have to be as detailed in the planning process as Gilbert; even a partial renovation can bring benefits.

You have many options to choose from, including a gravel garden, xeriscape landscape, clover lawn, and meadow lawn, according to Martha Stewart.

In the comments, Facebook users excitedly shared their thoughts on the rain garden.

One user said: "I am so impressed with all your planning and diagrams!"

Another commented: "I like how your rain garden is broken up into three parts forming a triangle. And a pathway between them."

