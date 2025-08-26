Homeowner shares stunning video after solving major front yard issue: 'Awesome idea'

This summer, a gardener on TikTok showcased a clever use of a unique aspect of their hardscape to efficiently enhance plant life near their home.

In a short video, Josh Leo (@joshdleo) demonstrates with a hose how rainwater drains through a small hole in his driveway, through a fence, and out across the sidewalk to land in what appears to be a road verge.

Instead of continuing to let rain simply drain away, potentially mucking up the mulched verge, Josh points to where he has installed a small rain garden directly in the water's path.

"My idea was that all the rain that comes from the driveway and washes down the sidewalk would make its way here," Josh explains, as the water trickles nicely toward a patch of plants. "This is my little rain garden," he adds.

Rain gardens can be a low-maintenance solution to rainfall in your yard. As Josh did, using rocks in front of the garden lets the water infiltrate more slowly, helping to bring a steady flow of rain to your plants rather than an overwhelming flood.

Filling a rain garden with native plants is a great way to take your little plot to the next level. Not only can rewilding your green space result in gorgeous plants to enjoy, but you'll also be strengthening the local ecosystem and supporting soil health.

Already well-suited to their surroundings, you won't need to spend a lot of time or money maintaining native plants with complex watering systems or harsh pesticides. Local pollinators will also stand to benefit while nurturing flowers and the entire food chain.

Commenters on Josh's video shared their enthusiasm for the helpful suggestion to take advantage of the rainwater's rather weird pathway outside his home.

"That's a great way to conserve," one person pointed out.

"I love your rain garden," another wrote.

Someone else added, "Awesome idea!!!"

