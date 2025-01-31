Experts warn about common household issue that's more dangerous than smoking — here's how to stay safe

This isn't just a problem for Pennsylvania. Radon exposure can happen anywhere in the U.S.

An invisible threat could be lurking in your home, and it's more dangerous than cigarettes. Radon, a radioactive gas, is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers, yet many people remain unaware of its risks.

As reported by WHYY, health experts, including from the Environmental Protection Agency and American Lung Association, are urging action, especially as sealed homes during cold months make exposure more likely.

What's happening?

Recent data from Pennsylvania shows roughly 40% of homes in the state have radon levels above the EPA's safety guidelines, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Radon has no noticeable smell, taste, or color, making it impossible to detect without testing. The EPA identifies radon as the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second overall, accounting for 21,000 deaths annually.

Pennsylvania's underground rocks and soil contain high amounts of uranium and thorium, which are natural radioactive materials. This contributes to elevated radon levels, says Bob Lewis, radon program manager with the DEP. But this isn't just a problem for Pennsylvania. Radon exposure can happen anywhere in the United States. During winter, when homes are sealed up to keep out the cold, radon levels can build up, which is why National Radon Action Month in January is so important.

Why is radon concerning?

Radon poses a significant health risk because its radioactive particles can damage lung tissue over time, leading to cancer. For nonsmokers, it's the leading cause of lung cancer, surpassing the risks of other environmental exposures, according to the American Lung Association. Unlike smoking, which has obvious and well-known risks, radon exposure is more covert. Most homeowners don't even realize there's a problem until it's too late.

This problem affects community safety. Exposure to radon disproportionately impacts rural and low-income households, where resources for testing and mitigation is limited. Ignoring it undermines efforts to ensure healthy homes and environments for everyone. Plus, radon is just one of many hidden dangers in homes, similar to other household pollutants that can harm air quality and impact health.

What's being done about radon?

Fortunately, radon testing kits are cheap and easy to find at hardware stores, and some local governments even give them out for free or at a discount. In Pennsylvania, for example, free kits were handed out at the 2025 Farm Show, as WHYY reported. If a home has high radon levels, certified pros can install systems to vent it out, but there are also DIY options for those trying to save money.

Building new homes with radon-resistant construction techniques is another step toward long-term solutions. Health organizations are ramping up education campaigns, emphasizing the importance of regular testing. During National Radon Action Month, events and initiatives encourage homeowners to test their properties and address potential risks.

Addressing radon risks is part of a growing focus on helping families have access to healthier and safer homes, with solutions including solar-powered cooking appliances that seek to improve living conditions.

Taking action now can prevent thousands of deaths each year. Testing, mitigating, and spreading awareness about radon's dangers are vital steps toward healthier homes and communities.

