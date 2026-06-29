'Rude': Canadian gardener finds raccoon eating her first potato before she can harvest it

"He looks like he's trying to say sorry," another joked.

In Ontario, Canada, a gardener took to Reddit with photos after discovering a local pest had wreaked havoc on their deck garden.

The original poster shared the mishap on r/vegetablegardening with a photo showing a tiny raccoon calmly helping itself after raiding the containers.

What happened?

The original poster explained the garden was set up in containers on their deck and had just started yielding the kind of small rewards that make the effort feel worthwhile — then came the unpleasant surprise.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the gardener wrote, "I started a container garden on my deck this year and was slowly enjoying small & delicious rewards." Before long, however, a raccoon decided to help itself to the harvest, making off with the gardener's very first potato, as seen in one of the photos.

"Yes. That is the first potato the raccoon is eating. Before I've even had one. Rude," the poster added.

Why does it matter?

For people growing food in urban and suburban spaces, the story highlights a common problem.

Container gardens can make homegrown produce more realistic for apartment and condo dwellers, but they can also leave crops within easy reach of adaptable animals such as raccoons, squirrels, and chipmunks.

Raccoons are clever, persistent, and not easy to discourage once they know food is nearby, yet many growers still want to protect their plants without hurting wildlife.

In the photos, bird netting can be seen surrounding the garden. Several commenters also warned about the materials. They said it may look like a simple solution, but it can hurt wildlife, particularly birds that can get tangled in it.

Instead, commenters pointed to sturdier options such as chicken wire or repurposed dog crates.

What are people saying?

The reaction in the comments was often more amused than alarmed.

A number of people laughed at the raccoon's upright pose, with one saying it looked like it was "thanking you for the meal."

"Omg that cheeky fella!" another added.

"He looks like he's trying to say sorry," another joked.

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