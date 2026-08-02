San Francisco roommates heard scratching in bedroom walls, then learned a raccoon had given birth

"The sound just kept getting more and more intense, just like a horror movie, and I couldn't sleep."

Two roommates in San Francisco were plagued with scratching sounds coming from inside the walls of a bedroom for months. After an inspector investigated the noises, they discovered a whole family of raccoons living within the walls.

What happened?

According to the New York Post, Isaac Brodkin and his roommate said the continuous scratching was disruptive to their daily life.

"The sound just kept getting more and more intense, just like a horror movie, and I couldn't sleep," Brodkin told ABC News, as reported by the New York Post.

When Brodkin told his landlord about the noises, they sent a pest specialist to investigate. The exterminator sprayed repellent in the area, but that didn't stop the scratching sounds inside the walls.

Brodkin eventually reached out to local wildlife officials. The New York Post noted that Animal Control officers eventually came to the home and opened the wall, finding a mother raccoon peeking out.

The animal control officer later shared video of the encounter. In the clip, obtained by ABC News and cited by the New York Post, the officer can be heard reacting after spotting one of the raccoons, saying: "Oh, there's one. Hi there. Did I disturb you?"

According to the New York Post, the mother raccoon appears to have entered through a gap on the building's exterior and then delivered her babies in the wall.

Brodkin told ABC News that he and his roommate decided to move out in June. They explained that they couldn't live in fear of an animal dropping from the ceiling any longer, as reported by the New York Post.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife often finds its way into human spaces, as crawlspaces, attics, and even walls can provide animals with shelter, warmth, and protection from the elements. These hidden areas can become unexpected refuges for animals searching for a safe place to rest or raise their young.

Older buildings with gaps or exterior openings can become nesting spots, especially for highly adaptable animals such as raccoons.

According to the New York Post, in response to the wildlife situation in the apartment, the management company also reportedly gave Brodkin and his roommate about $4,600 total for lower rent and relocation costs.

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, a good first step is to contact local animal experts. Humane wildlife specialists or local animal services may be better equipped to determine how to remove animals safely from a home.

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