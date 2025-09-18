  • Home Home

Scientist builds entire house using hard-to-believe materials: 'You are living my dream'

by Rachel Rear
"I would love to build my home like this."

Photo Credit: TikTok

TikToker, MIT grad, and former rocket scientist Kristina Barile (@turiya_natural_living) showed viewers how to build walls out of straw and fermented clay water in a process called quincha liviana.

@turiya_natural_living To learn more, check out my live March 22 workshop on Natural Buildings 101! link in bio to grab your spot 🙂#diybuild #mud #cob #clay #clayart #architecture #ancienthistory ♬ original sound - Kristina 🌱Turiya

Quincha liviana, according to the LinkedIn account Sustainable Design Network, is notable for "its use of easily accessible materials, its simple and learnable technique, ease of transport and assembly, and excellent thermal performance for climates with high temperature swings."

In 2017, Barile and her partner, special needs teacher Yashar Mehtzabani, packed up their lives and began traveling, ultimately moving to Panama. There, they met a neighbor named Chico who was the last builder of "quincha houses," homes made of wooden frames; bamboo wall cages; and walls of clay, sand, and straw.

The couple, with the help of Chico — and about 600 neighbors who all turned up to help and feast on bollos (the Panamanian version of tamales) and stew — soon built their own quincha house. Barile became passionate about natural construction, and together, Barile and Mehtzabani started their company, Turiya. 

"Kristina engineers and creates natural buildings made from purely natural materials and is passionate about environmental health, environmental justice, cultural preservation, ancient knowledge, and plant-based Ayurveda," its website states.

"Modern mud homes combine modern technology with natural building techniques so they're typically stronger, more structurally stable," Barile explains in another one of her videos.

The pair now teaches Panamanian architects how to utilize natural building techniques, creating affordable homes that save money on aspects such as insulation because the materials themselves control temperatures effectively.

These techniques also help strengthen communities by bringing people together to create homes. 

What's more, the homes are sustainable. "The quincha construction method significantly reduces the carbon footprint compared to conventional construction techniques that rely on synthetic or industrial materials," according to one study.

Commenters were awestruck. Some had questions about termites or flammability, which Barile answered. Others just praised her work.

"I would love to build my home like this," one person said.

Another wrote, "You are living my dream."

