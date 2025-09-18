Scientist builds entire house using hard-to-believe materials: 'You are living my dream'

"I would love to build my home like this."

TikToker, MIT grad, and former rocket scientist Kristina Barile (@turiya_natural_living) showed viewers how to build walls out of straw and fermented clay water in a process called quincha liviana.

Quincha liviana, according to the LinkedIn account Sustainable Design Network, is notable for "its use of easily accessible materials, its simple and learnable technique, ease of transport and assembly, and excellent thermal performance for climates with high temperature swings."

In 2017, Barile and her partner, special needs teacher Yashar Mehtzabani, packed up their lives and began traveling, ultimately moving to Panama. There, they met a neighbor named Chico who was the last builder of "quincha houses," homes made of wooden frames; bamboo wall cages; and walls of clay, sand, and straw.

The couple, with the help of Chico — and about 600 neighbors who all turned up to help and feast on bollos (the Panamanian version of tamales) and stew — soon built their own quincha house. Barile became passionate about natural construction, and together, Barile and Mehtzabani started their company, Turiya.

"Kristina engineers and creates natural buildings made from purely natural materials and is passionate about environmental health, environmental justice, cultural preservation, ancient knowledge, and plant-based Ayurveda," its website states.

"Modern mud homes combine modern technology with natural building techniques so they're typically stronger, more structurally stable," Barile explains in another one of her videos.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

The pair now teaches Panamanian architects how to utilize natural building techniques, creating affordable homes that save money on aspects such as insulation because the materials themselves control temperatures effectively.

These techniques also help strengthen communities by bringing people together to create homes.

What's more, the homes are sustainable. "The quincha construction method significantly reduces the carbon footprint compared to conventional construction techniques that rely on synthetic or industrial materials," according to one study.

Commenters were awestruck. Some had questions about termites or flammability, which Barile answered. Others just praised her work.

"I would love to build my home like this," one person said.

Another wrote, "You are living my dream."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.