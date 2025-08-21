Officials offer homeowners up to $5,000 for landscaping upgrades — here's how the program works

A town in one of the most drought-stricken states in the nation is offering huge incentives for homeowners to do their part in efforts to conserve water.

According to Signal Arizona, Queen Creek, a town that straddles the border between Maricopa and Pinal counties, has a program to encourage qualified households to ditch water-guzzling lawns. The scheme provides $5,000 or up to 75% toward the cost of removing lawns and replacing them with more desert-appropriate flora.

After applying, households are subject to a pre-inspection by conservation staff, and upon receiving approval, they have 90 days to complete the work. Following a post-inspection to ensure the new garden meets the criteria, the incentives will be paid within six weeks. The town's guidelines state the plants used must be included in the state's Department of Water Resources' official list of low-water-use, drought-resistant plants.

As the US Drought Monitor shows, the municipal boundaries of Queen Creek are experiencing D3 or "extreme drought" conditions. The increased intensity and frequency of extreme weather events fueled by human activity are heightening the state's persistent water scarcity issues.

Similar measures are being used in other parts of the Grand Canyon State. Tucson is hoping to save nine million gallons of water over two years with its scheme. Neighboring Utah is offering similar incentives for residents to get rid of grass lawns.

Reducing municipal water use is a prime example of effective local climate action, but there are broader statewide considerations. The most significant drain on Arizona's parched water system is agriculture. While a necessary sector to help protect food security, agriculture accounts for over 70% of the state's water use. Additionally, despite the droughts, Maricopa County has one of the highest concentrations of AI data centers in the country, with 125 centers already open and more planned.

Still, cutting down on wasteful landscaping practices is a good idea for both homeowners and the environment wherever you live. Xeriscaping is one way to still enjoy a beautiful garden without the excessive water and maintenance needs. A natural lawn with native plants is a yard in tune with the ecosystem, and it saves time and money while supporting much-needed pollinators.

