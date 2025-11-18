Homeowner shares candid review after innovative service helps him snag a free EV charger: 'Hope this helps someone out there'

An electric vehicle driver inspired others to install chargers for their cars at home after describing a positive installation experience on Reddit.

Not only do EV owners help the planet with their eco-friendly transportation, but drivers who charge their vehicles at home save a massive amount of money too. In the r/BoltEV subreddit, one Redditor broke down their experience with finding the best installer for a reasonable price.

"Hope this helps someone out there," the Redditor said in the post.

The Redditor, who recently purchased a Bolt EV 2LT, said they contacted Qmerit to begin the installation process. After a week, Qmerit sent the Redditor a link to get started.

According to the post, Qmerit began relaying information from installers that had accepted the project request. However, the Redditor declined the first two bids because the quotes were too high.

Qmerit later informed the Redditor that New Leaf Electric accepted their request and would install the charger for free. Just about a week later, New Leaf installed the Level 2 charger in about four hours.

"The installer was completely professional and fine to interact with," the Redditor said. "And most importantly, it charges my car and cost me $0 out of pocket, compared to the $1,800 or so that the first two bidders wanted."

Like the Redditor, drivers interested in installing Level 2 chargers at home can get free estimates from Qmerit. All you have to do is answer a few questions about your electrical panel and garage.

EV drivers can save even more by investing in home solar. Using TCD's Solar Explorer to understand your options can simplify the process of going solar with concierge-level service. Homeowners can save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation by browsing curated bids from vetted local installers.

Commenters on the Reddit post were thrilled to hear about the smooth installation process for a home EV charger. Some were even encouraged to invest in home chargers themselves.

"Thanks for the recommendation!" one commenter said.

"LOVE THE HAPPY ENDING," another commenter wrote.

