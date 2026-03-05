HVAC experts reveal how common heating trick could impact your energy bill: 'The idea ... is simple'

An HVAC expert has explained the actual effectiveness of one of the most commonly used tricks to make traditional radiators more energy-efficient.

The article from Homes & Gardens discussed the potential benefits of putting sheets of aluminum foil on the wall behind radiators, especially those on the exterior walls of houses. They can help reflect heat back into your home and not let it escape outside.

"The idea behind this method is simple: aluminum foil reflects heat," said HVAC technician Josh Mitchell. "By placing foil behind a radiator, especially on an external wall, heat that might otherwise be absorbed by the wall is reflected back into the room. This keeps more heat inside the room, making the radiator work more efficiently to keep a home warm all day."

The trick does, in fact, provide some level of heat retention, saving between 5% and 10% of heat loss through the walls. In other words, it can make a difference, but not a huge one if you're trying to make your home more efficient.

"The overall effect on room temperature is usually small," Mitchell said, "so it's not a complete solution but rather a helpful trick."

While this can help in rooms that are poorly insulated, a better solution would be to switch to a more efficient form of temperature control in your home, like a heat pump HVAC system. Heat pumps are far more energy efficient than your typical radiant heat systems, relying on ambient heat to keep your home warm rather than indirect heating via radiators.

If a heat pump isn't in the cards for you right now, home hacks like foil behind radiators can help to make your old system a bit more efficient.

