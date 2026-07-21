Gardener spots warped blooms on purple coneflower, then rips out the whole plant over aster yellows

"If you miss it or wait though, then you lose everything."

Online, plant lovers are reacting to a gardener's choice to tear out a beloved patch of purple coneflowers, even though some of the blooms still seemed perfectly healthy.

The warning felt especially unsettling because Aster yellows can show up unevenly, so putting off action may expose more of the garden to harm.

What happened?

JoBeth, the creator behind The Living Yard (@thelivingyard.ga), detailed the decision in a recent Instagram post, saying she removed an entire coneflower planting after noticing what looked like Aster yellows.

"I've got to rip out all of these purple cone flowers," JoBeth said.

The bloom's unusual shape was one of the clearest warning signs.

"One of the biggest signs are these weird green leafy growths coming out of the flower instead of normal petals," she explained in the video.

She said the inconsistency from bloom to bloom can make the problem hard to identify: "Not every bloom will look like this. Some flowers on the same plant looked completely normal."

In the caption, she wrote: "It was not an easy decision to remove this plant, but unfortunately it was showing what appears to be classic symptoms of aster yellows."

The caption also stressed the recommended next step to limit spread.

"In order to prevent the disease from spreading it's recommended to remove the entire plant and throw it away. Don't compost it."

Why does it matter?

Because leafhoppers spread the phytoplasma responsible for Aster yellows, one infected plant can create wider issues across a yard.

Healthy gardens support pollinators, beautify outdoor spaces, and can also improve mental and physical health by getting people outside and moving.

For gardeners who also grow food, protecting plants from disease can help preserve one of gardening's biggest perks: saving money on produce while enjoying fresher, better-tasting harvests.

One commenter wrote, "I had Asters Yellow tear through my backyard about 8 years ago. Only the Coneflowers were infected, but I had to remove them all, trash, and I have not replanted."

Another added, "Ugh. That's so hard to see! Thanks for the reminder because I saw it before but forgot about this thing. Checking mine soon because I've been adding them all around the yard because they are native to my state and so beneficial to pollinators."

What can I do?

If susceptible plants start producing distorted blooms, green tufted growth, or other unusual symptoms, acting quickly may make more sense than waiting until every flower shows damage.

The creator noted that "Aster yellows is caused by a phytoplasma that's spread by leaf hoppers and unfortunately there's no cure once a plant is infected."

With no cure available once infection takes hold, gardeners often have to depend on prevention and careful monitoring.

Any infected plant material should go in the trash rather than the compost pile.

One commenter wrote: "Sorry, these types of diseases are so frustrating. … But, best thing you can do is react quickly."

Another commenter wrote: "If you miss it or wait though, then you lose everything."

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