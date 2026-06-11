Driver spots tiny puppy alone at a gas station and realizes someone dumped her there

"Her breed I'm pretty sure is cutie patootie."

What began as an ordinary stop at a gas station became a rescue after a driver noticed a tiny puppy completely on her own, Parade Pets reported. There was no mother, no littermates, and no other dogs anywhere nearby.

That puppy was later named Polly, and the person who found her decided she was not being left behind.

What happened?

After she was discovered at the gas station, Polly was cleaned up and cared for.

The people who helped her said they had plenty of experience with dogs, but had never dealt with anything like this.

According to Parade Pets, Polly was first thought to be a Border Collie. She was later identified as a mixed-breed puppy with Siberian Husky, Australian Cattle Dog, Cane Corso, and some Mastiff in her background.

In a video shared on TikTok, Polly is shown getting a bath while being gently held and slowly falling asleep.

Now in a new home, Polly is settling in and doing well with the other dogs there.

Why does it matter?

Her rescue comes at the beginning of breeding season, when more abandoned puppies and kittens tend to appear.

Animals that are left behind are not always abandoned in places where people will easily notice them. A puppy can be easy to miss if it has been left in a container or bag, near a dumpster, or in tall grass.

Polly's future changed because someone noticed her, understood the danger, and acted quickly.

What are people saying?

Commenters on the video quickly fell in love with Polly.

"Her breed I'm pretty sure is cutie patootie," one user joked.

Another said, "She looks like a hostess cupcake."

"She is tooo stinkin cute!! Sleeping during a bath!" said a third user.

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