Vet tech found a 4-pound puppy scrounging at a gas station, then made Joey family

When Joey was rescued, he was in an alarming condition: just four pounds, severely dehydrated, full of worms, and extremely thin.

A Reddit post about a once-struggling puppy named Joey shows how a desperate rescue at a gas station turned into a heartwarming before-and-after story of survival, recovery, and an unexpected forever home.

What happened?

In a post shared with Reddit's r/BeforeNAfterAdoption community, the original poster said Joey was only 5 weeks old when she found him scavenging for food at a gas station.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



When Joey was rescued, he was in an alarming condition: just four pounds, severely dehydrated, full of worms, and extremely thin.

The rescue group the vet tech works with first intended to place him with a different adopter, but after helping him through those early days, she ultimately adopted him herself. Now Joey is nine months old, weighs about 65 pounds, and is healthy and happy — off-leash trained and close with the family's three-year-old golden retriever, Benny.

Why does it matter?

A puppy that small, dehydrated, and infested with worms could easily have died without immediate intervention.

Instead, veterinary care, rescue experience, and a stable home gave him a second chance.

It also highlights the role that rescuers, foster networks, and veterinary professionals play every day for vulnerable pets.

What are people saying?

The strongest reaction came from the original poster, who summed up Joey's place in the household by writing, "He's literally the sweetest cuddle bug ever."

They also added, "We are so lucky that he's part of our family!"

Commenters were happy for both Joey and his new family.

"This is the best! I love the picture of both dogs at the beach having the time of their lives," one said.

"I can feel his happiness and joy just through these pics!" another added. "Thank you for giving him the loving life that he deserves!"

"It is because of these kinds of things that sometimes I have faith in humanity again, I am immensely grateful for what you have done for Joey," said one more.

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