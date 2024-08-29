Renter shares concerning before-and-after photos after returning home to landlord's major yard mistake: 'Is there anything I can do to help it?'

Returning home from a vacation is always a bit of a letdown. Readjusting to normal work life after a week of serene sandy beaches, copious amounts of suntan lotion, and bottomless piña coladas is difficult enough.

But for this unlucky tenant, any remaining peace was immediately shattered when they returned home to find part of their front yard thoroughly mangled.

The tenant shared before-and-after pictures of a once healthy tree trimmed by their landlord's newly hired gardeners into something completely unrecognizable.

"My beautiful tree was butchered," wrote the tenant in a post to Reddit. "Will it come back? Is there anything I can do to help it?"

Unfortunately, the damage the tree sustained is far more than anything the tenant could do to revive the tree. But this story serves as an important reminder to renters and those living in HOA-run communities to stay in constant communication and research local laws, especially if you're wanting to implement eco-friendly changes around the home that could receive pushback.

If you're willing to make the effort, it is possible to win against pushback from landlords and HOAs — and even change established rules. TCD has created a Homeowners Association Guide with information on how to make eco-friendly changes in HOA-run communities or with strict landlords.

The step-by-step guide details how to obtain HOA rules and find state laws, who to reach out to for questions and complaints, and how to start conversations with landlords, HOA boards, and other members of the community who may also be affected.

Back on the Reddit post, responses from users agreed the tree's outlook was not positive.

"No, it won't 'come back,'" wrote one user. "It might survive, but these are very different things."

Another said, "Nothing to do here. You can't correct pruning that bad."

"Jesus! That's the most horrendous job [I've] ever seen," lamented another.

