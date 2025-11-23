Homeowner distraught after discovering prized property destroyed by neighbor: 'Sickening and highly illegal'

A homeowner was shocked to discover their neighbor had violated their property by removing several fully grown trees without permission and for no clear reason.

They turned to r/treelaw, the subreddit dedicated to the complicated legal world of trees and the rules associated with them, to ask about possible legal action. They explained that their neighbor took down the OP's fence and removed three full-grown trees that were about 20 to 30 feet in height. Despite the "sickening and highly illegal" action of the neighbor, the OP said they are working out a possible resolution, with the neighbor paying for replacement trees out of her own pocket.

However, they were hesitant and wanted to know about possible legal action, considering the stumps of all three trees were clearly on their own property, and the neighbor had removed the fence separating their yards, falsely telling a tree removal company that they had permission to tear out the trees. The only issue they noted was that the neighbor thought a branch "encroached" on her property, "she had the right to cut."

Neighbors can be difficult to live beside, especially when they make destructive decisions that impact your property. While it's understandable that the neighbor may have been annoyed about the branch "encroaching" on their property, it would have been a better idea to speak with the OP and come to a mutually beneficial solution rather than a unilateral tree removal.

Removing the mature trees also has a detrimental effect on the environment. Old-growth and mature trees provide habitats for wildlife and pollinators, store excess carbon from the atmosphere, and improve water quality, among other benefits, according to Defenders of Wildlife.

Redditors in the comments were firmly on the side of the homeowner and offered advice where they could about this frustrating decision by the neighbor.

One person laid out several questions they needed to address for evidence purposes, explaining, "This probably needs to involve the neighbors homeowners insurance, and a formal legal solution and obligation. The company/individuals who removed the trees have a liability too," adding they definitely need a lawyer in this case.

