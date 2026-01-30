Homeowner outraged after neighbor destroys part of property: 'You should be able to sue him for a sizable amount'

A heated dispute is drawing attention online after a coastal homeowner shared a story about a new neighbor who allegedly destroyed part of their property without consent.

The post, shared in the r/neighborsfromhell subreddit, describes how a couple's "dream home" began unraveling after a new neighbor purchased a rundown house next door, demolished it, and started preparing the lot for a rebuild.

While the homeowners say they had no issue with construction itself, tensions escalated when the neighbor repeatedly targeted a 30-year-old hedge line that served as a natural fence between the properties.

According to the post, the neighbor initially tried to convince the Redditor's wife to remove the six-foot hedges and replace them with something "small and modern." When she declined, he reportedly became angry and left.

Later that same day, an excavator operator allegedly removed one of the bushes before being confronted and told to stop. The following day, a man arrived and sprayed the remaining hedges with an unknown chemical, raising fears that the plants had been intentionally poisoned.

Afterward, the neighbor claimed the hedges were on his property, though he did not provide documentation to support the claim. The homeowners say they requested the surveyor's information but never received a response, leaving them uncertain about property boundaries and concerned about potential soil contamination.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Beyond the personal stress, disputes like this can make it harder for homeowners to maintain environmentally friendly landscapes.

Mature hedges and long-established plantings help prevent erosion, support local wildlife, reduce noise, and naturally cool homes — benefits that take decades to establish and can disappear overnight. When disputes arise, homeowners may feel discouraged from investing in sustainable yard solutions altogether.

Legal and property professionals often recommend acting quickly in cases like this by documenting damage, commissioning an independent property survey, and testing soil if chemicals may have been used. Taking early steps can help protect both private property and the surrounding environment, while also setting clear boundaries that prevent further escalation.

Commenters were quick to offer advice.

"Hire a lawyer. Hire a surveyor. Hire a soil testing company," one wrote.

Another echoed the call for immediate action, saying, "Surveyor and Lawyer. Hire both right now."

A third emphasized the importance of evidence, adding, "Take pictures of the hedges from all angles. Dig up old pictures that you might have and Google Earth pictures. You should be able to sue him for a sizable amount."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.