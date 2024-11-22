Gardener reveals simple method to multiply your flower garden for free: 'I'll definitely have to try'

Do you have certain plants that you love to grow every year, but find yourself purchasing new seeds or saplings over and over again? Well, this hack will ensure that if one of those favorite plants is lavender, you'll never have to purchase more ever again.

The scoop

In an Instagram reel, Jolene (@oursanctuarygarden) provides us with an easy step-by-step demonstration to propagate lavender and increase your overall yield.

Jolene demonstrates the hack as such — first, with your existing lavender, find a few sprigs that have not flowered yet and are nice and tender. You should be able to bend it without it snapping. Next, take any leaves off the sprig, save for a few on top. Take a pot of soil and create some holes. Jolene uses a pencil to do so.

Finally, get the ends of the sprigs wet and coat them with rooting hormone, and then put them into the holes in the pot. Keep them hydrated, and within a month, you'll have more lavender.

How it's working

Hacks like these make gardening more accessible, and cheaper, considering you can increase your yield without having to purchase more materials. In a post from Zero Waste Homestead, other ways to keep gardening cheap include creating your own compost and mulch, as well as upcycling household waste that can be used for things like pots, watering cans, garden bed borders, and more.

Gardening is not only great for the environment, providing pollinators with their food and boosting local ecosystems, but it is also beneficial to humans' mental and physical health. With hacks like Jolene's, the benefits of gardening can come at a cheaper price.

What people are saying

Commenters on her post were very excited about her lavender tips.

"Thank you for sharing this awesome info! I love lavender, I have some in my flower garden. I'll definitely have to try your advice!" wrote one user.

"You can also dip into honey if you don't have rooting hormone," added another user.

