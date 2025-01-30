Homeowner fed up with neighbor's increasingly destructive behavior: 'Beer cans and broken bottles will appear'

Some neighbors are problematic people. Unfortunately, this post from a Redditor discusses some of the most egregious behavior one can deal with — neighbors throwing trash onto their property.

The OP said the issues started after refusing to sell a car to the neighbor, who followed up with harassing texts that caused them to change their number. The Redditor writes that the neighbor even went as far as coming to the "property in the middle of the night and cut down an orange tree that was growing slightly over the fence line." In the United States, cutting down a tree you don't own can result in a harsh fine that varies by state.

The Redditor also states that "occasionally beer cans and broken bottles will appear in my backyard — specifically over the fence that we (and only we) share." No one else likes this angry neighbor and the situation has created fear and anxiety for the OP, who wrote, "I do not even want to involve the city or authorities, but I don't know what else to do."

While mediation is the best first recourse to take, it's clear the harassing neighbor isn't likely to do that, and there's no HOA to contact. By talking to a lawyer, the OP could sue for a nuisance violation from the illegal trash dumping and get compensation for the cut tree.

According to The New York Times, one couple in California was fined $18,000 for clearing protected Joshua trees to build a new home in 2021. New York's Real Property Actions and Proceedings Law holds a person liable for the actual tree value or $250 per tree, or both, per Girvin & Ferlazzo.

The comments were filled with support and advice.

As one commenter advised, "First of all, you should have gone after him for the tree. You probably could have made baaaaank because Tree Law is no joke."

Another said: "Have you seen those nets for soccer and basketball? You can set them up above the fence. … Trail cams. Cheap, continuous recording. They usually record at night because well, animals move around a lot at night. … You need to collect evidence and report."

