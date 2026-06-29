Dandelions keep coming back for one reason, and this slow pull gets the whole taproot

"Leave any part of the taproot in the ground and you may get a new plant regrowing from what was left behind."

Getting rid of dandelions can feel like a recurring chore for gardeners. As much as some try, the pesky plants seem to always return for more.

Luckily, Joe Lamp'l (@joegardener), a garden expert, took to Instagram to explain a tip to help mitigate dandelion regrowth.

What's happening?

According to the short clip, Joe explained that the plant's taproot buried deep underground is the source of the regrowth issue.

In the video's caption, Joe cautioned that even a small piece of taproot left behind can regrow, writing, "Leave any part of the taproot in the ground and you may get a new plant regrowing from what was left behind."

Joe explained that the easiest way to extract a weed — taproot and all — is to stick a soil knife deep under the plant, ensuring you get under the taproot. Then, with your other hand, you pull the plant from above.

Why does it matter?

For many households, weed control is about more than appearance.

In garden beds where people are trying to grow herbs, greens, tomatoes, or other produce, aggressive weeds can compete for space, sunlight, and nutrients.

When a home garden is less crowded by weeds, it can be easier to grow food that tastes better than store-bought alternatives while cutting grocery costs.

There are personal wellness benefits as well. Gardening can provide light physical activity, time outdoors, and a mental reset, all while helping people build a more productive yard or patio space.

What can I do?

If you want to remove dandelions without chemicals, when you weed and how you prepare the area can make a big difference.

In addition to Joe's tip, try weeding after rainfall or watering the area beforehand so the soil is softer and the root can slide out more easily.

Once the weed is out, filling the hole with soil or mulch can help discourage another plant from moving in. Checking problem spots regularly can also stop young dandelions from developing the deep roots that make mature plants harder to remove.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.