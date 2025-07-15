New homeowner reveals how she bought a house with negative energy bills: 'We were looking for ... an investment'

One TikTok post is impressing viewers as a smart financial strategy.

In the video, YanaPak (@yanapakyana) shares how buying a house with prepaid solar panels helped her rack up energy credits before she even moved in. "We were looking for … an investment, and what really pushed my husband over the edge … is the fact that this house has paid-off solar panels," she says.

She provides a monthly breakdown: February's power bill was less than $3, while March and April racked up credits from the power company. In May, when they moved in fully with everything up and running, their bill showed a credit of $1.24. With solar clearly offering big savings, it seems this investment is already paying off.

Commenters on the TikTok were impressed with this homeowner's find.

"I want solar panels now," one wrote. Another said: "We had solar panels in Cali & omg our bill was like $20 in the summer whilst my in-laws bill was like $500 in the summer." A third summed it up best: "Yes I love our solar panels. Those credits are the best feeling!"

