APS may cut power to 10,000 in Arizona for up to 24 hours as fire risk worsens

Losing power can interrupt refrigeration for food and medicine.

As fire risk rises this weekend, Arizona Public Service says as many as 10,000 customers in northern Arizona may be without electricity for up to 24 hours.

The utility said any shutoffs could start around 9 a.m. Saturday, and would be used as a safety measure to reduce the risk of power equipment igniting a wildfire during severe weather.

What's happening?

Parts of east Flagstaff and communities near the Grand Canyon may be placed under a public safety power shutoff, ABC15 reported.

The possibility is tied to worsening weekend fire conditions driven by dry terrain, low humidity, and strong winds.

APS said it has already notified potentially affected customers in Doney Park, Timberline, Fernwood, Mormon Lake, Cosnino, Sunset Crater, Walnut Canyon, Valle, parts of east Flagstaff, Tusayan, and on the south and east rims of Grand Canyon National Park.

Flagstaff officials said the city prepares each year for outages like this.

If APS follows through, the interruption could last roughly 12 to 24 hours, though the city said potable water service should remain normal and that Fire Department response capability is not expected to be reduced.

Still, the city said some streetlights, recreation facilities, and services could be temporarily affected.

Why does it matter?

Public safety shutoffs can be highly disruptive, but utilities use them to help prevent fast-moving wildfires caused by electrical equipment during dangerous weather.

In communities surrounded by forest and dry grasslands, a single ignition can threaten homes, tourism, and evacuation routes.

Losing power can interrupt refrigeration for food and medicine, leave people without cooling or communications, and create added risks for residents who rely on electricity for medical equipment.

That puts public health, community safety, and local economic stability directly in the path of severe fire weather.

In a place like Grand Canyon National Park, even a short-term outage can affect both residents and visitors.

What can I do?

APS and city officials are urging residents to prepare now rather than wait for the power to go out.

APS guidance includes assembling supplies such as flashlights, batteries, water, and shelf-stable food, and ensuring smoke detectors continue to work if household power goes out.

Anyone who relies on electricity for life-sustaining medical equipment should sign up for the APS Medical Care program.

Residents are also being advised to practice opening electric garage doors or security gates by hand and to check on neighbors who may need help preparing.

During an outage, generators need to stay outdoors and away from windows.

Officials also advise disconnecting appliances and electronics to limit surge damage and keeping refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible to maintain safe temperatures.

The city said the Murdoch Center at 203 E Brannen Ave will be open during any outage for updates, phone and medical device charging, medicine refrigeration, and bottled water.

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