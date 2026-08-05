Powder detergent is disappearing from shelves as pricier pods take over

The option at eye level is not always the lowest-cost one.

The laundry aisle may not seem like a battleground, but many shoppers say they are watching powdered detergent slowly lose ground as liquid formulas and pricier pods take up more shelf space.

What's happening?

A recent Reddit discussion focused on that exact concern. The original poster said powder is being pushed to the edges of the grocery store and wrote, "Powdered laundry detergent used to be the norm. It's cheaper, easy to use, and comes in a recyclable box."

Photo Credit: Reddit



People replying said the same thing has stood out to them in stores. In their view, powder has not disappeared entirely, but it can be easier to miss when it sits on lower shelves and the most visible space goes to liquid detergents and pods.

One commenter wrote, "I didn't even know that laundry powder existed until last year, and now I'm a total convert!" Others said they value powder for strong cleaning performance, lower prices, and simpler packaging.

The responses reflected a broader suspicion that shelf placement and store layout may be steering shoppers toward more expensive options.

Why does it matter?

For households trying to manage grocery costs, visibility in-store can affect what ends up in the cart. When a cheaper option is harder to spot, shoppers may default to liquid or pods simply because those products are easier to see and reach.

In the Reddit thread, many people pointed to powder's cardboard packaging as a major advantage for anyone trying to cut waste without spending more money or completely changing their routine.

Commenters also highlighted benefits beyond price. Several said powder works better for them on stains, odors, and residue, and some added that it is easier to handle than a heavy bottle that can drip.

Still, not everyone thinks that powder is ideal in every case. One person pointed out, "Liquid can be a better choice in certain situations, particularly if you want to wash with tap-cold/cold water," underscoring that water temperature and laundry habits still play a role.

What can I do?

Checking cost per load instead of focusing on package size or branding can be a practical way to reduce laundry expenses. The option at eye level is not always the lowest-cost one.

Even when powder seems missing from the main display, it may still turn up in less prominent spots such as lower shelves, bulk sections, warehouse clubs, or store-brand options. For some shoppers, it may be less gone than simply less visible.

People who wash in cool or warm water may have good results with powder, while those using very cold tap water may want to test it first or read the instructions carefully.

Across the discussion, the main themes were price, performance, and waste. As one commenter put it, "The people need to push back. Pods and liquid detergent cannot be the future." The original poster was even more blunt, saying, "They want you to buy the more expensive stuff."

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